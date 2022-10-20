U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A new plan for a nearly 40-acre residential development was presented to a full audience at the Upper Macungie Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night.

Developer D.R. Horton is proposing a project known as "Sunset Orchards" — 110 twin homes and 106 townhouses on a tract of land combining two parcels at 6748 Ruppsville Road and 450 Bastian Lane.

The property is located in the township's R3 medium low density residential zoning district, which permits the use of attached single-family homes.

Schantz Road and Ruppsville Road border the site at the south and left, respectively; a small frontage of Bastian Road is along the right; and Interstate 78 is to the north. Tupelo and Elm streets terminate at the boundary of the property.

The developer is proposing three access points to the development via the stubs at Tupelo and Elm streets, as well as a new road connection that would be created at Schantz Road.

Both township officials and the applicant emphasized that Wednesday night's meeting was the first of many, with the purpose to engage in dialogue and hear concerns from the township and the residents.

Officials also reminded attendees that the planning commission has the authority only to make recommendations to the township board of supervisors to approve, deny, or table a plan. Ultimately, the supervisors have the final say.

Rolph Graf, of Landcore Engineering, spoke on behalf of the developer, providing an overview of the preliminary layout proposed for the development.

Graf indicated that the approximately 40 acres of land is currently used for farming, with the exception of an old orchard and a single wetland area. The development, he said, will include almost an equal mix of twin homes and townhouses, and will feature a "tot lot" and play field.

Parking will take place mostly in individual driveways, but some on-street and overflow options will be available in parking lots, Graf said. A traffic study has been ongoing, but it was delayed until schools were in session again so it could include related traffic. The study is expected to be done in two weeks, according to Graf.

A number of residents took to the podium Wednesday night to express concerns and ask questions, touching upon issues related to quality of life, the preservation of farmland, stormwater runoff, on-street parking, access roads, the location of school bus stops, traffic congestion and safety, buffer areas and landscaping.

Planners and the project engineer responded to the range of questions presented by residents, but with many aspects of the project still in preliminary stages, township officials said details of the project would likely change throughout the course of subsequent meetings.

With the project consuming over two hours of the total four hours of Wednesday's meeting, planners said they expected the developer would take at least a month to process the feedback and come back before the commission for further review and discussion.

Agendas for upcoming meetings will be available on the Upper Macungie Township website.