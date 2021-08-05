EASTON, Pa. – A California developer is proposing a five-story building at the site where the Temple Covenant of Peace once stood.
On Wednesday, the Easton Planning Commission unanimously granted ANR Development Company, LLC, of Los Angeles, the land development plan approval to consolidate four parcels between 34 and 42 South Sixth Street into one, 11,150-square-foot mixed-use building.
Plans call for 1,700 square feet of commercial space, six apartments on the first level, and 28 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on the upper levels. A total of 29 off-street parking spots are also planned underneath the building structure, with access from Lerch Court.
A portion of the site, however, is located where the former Temple Covenant of Peace once stood until it was destroyed in a 2003 fire.
According to resident historian Tom Jones, the property is currently under consideration with the national registry to be listed as a historic place. The synagogue, which was founded in 1839, is believed to be one of the oldest in the United States. Jones cautioned the approvals by the commission for the construction without first allowing the city’s Historic Preservation Commission to review.
“You’ll be putting severe pressure on them within the community to agree to it when the planning commission has already approved an application,” he said.
“We fully expect to have great dialogue with the historic commission about this project,” said Jeff Martinson, the architect for ANR. “I’m sure we’ll meet more than once and I’m sure they will be pleasantly surprised with some of the designs. It will not be a box. It will be respective of a downtown historic district."
Commissioner Ron Shipman questioned if the number of proposed parking spots met code. But representatives for ANR said the 29 proposed spaces were sufficient with the zoning for the downtown district of the property.
While two of the three parcels are vacant, the third parcel has a two-story building located at 32 South Sixth Street, that will be demolished.
ANR still has to go before both the city’s zoning hearing board for a variance for the first-floor apartments.
According to Chris Geary for ANR, they will seek that variance later this month with the zoning hearing board.
Commissioner Hubert Etchinson also questioned if there would be issues with access to the underground parking from Lerch Court.
“It’s a very, very narrow street as an access point for underground parking,” he said.
He also questioned if any of the proposed apartments would be affordable.
“My concern is when we put together a gleaming, five-story building, are there any provisions for affordable housing?” he asked. “Are there any provisions for not moving people out but instead embracing the diversity of the area?"
Representatives for ANR said there are currently no plans for affordable units on the plans but would take the matter into consideration.
“We have diversity in the types of units that may allow the owner to have different price points,” said Jeff Martinson, the architect for ANR.