ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council's committee for community and economic development agreed Wednesday night to advance a recommendation to the full council that $1 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds be given to an affordable housing project.
HDC MidAtlantic, Lancaster, is planning to construct a 49-unit, 55-plus apartment complex at 1528 W. Hamilton St.
The project has received favorable approvals from the city planning commission and the zoning hearing board.
Benjamin Van Couvering, senior development officer at HDC MidAtlantic, said the housing project will be very affordable for seniors, with units reserved for residents at 60%, 50% and 20% of the area median income.
Van Couvering also said 10 units will be set aside for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"HDC MidAtlantic is also a resident services provider, so we will be putting in a comprehensive resident services program along with help from the Lehigh Valley Center for Dependent Living," Van Couvering said.
Construction is planned to begin in June, with completion in August 2024.
Van Couvering said the reason for the request for ARPA funding is because of construction cost increases.
"Inflation is affecting everything in the construction industry," he said. "It also affects our wage rates and materials' costs, and interest rates have increased, which increases the cost of funds for our construction loan."
Councilman Daryl L. Hendricks said he believes the proposal is a great project to which the city should contribute.
"I think it's a very worthwhile project, and I think it's going to add to the city of Allentown," Hendricks said, "and this will show that we're a welcoming community, especially for those people who have disabilities, including the affordability issue."
Councilwoman Candida Affa said she was disappointed that no units have been set aside for veterans who are currently homeless.
Van Couvering said his company is looking at other sites for veteran housing.
"When you design a property for veterans, you have to be very conscious about the services you provide and the staff that you have there, as they have additional needs beyond just a general population," he explained. "So when we do veterans housing, we will be very conscious that we design it with them in mind, and bring in the services that they need."
Council will consider the recommendation at its April 5 meeting.