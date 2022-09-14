U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A special exception hearing for a proposed warehouse scheduled before the Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board was rescinded by the applicant Wednesday night at the township building.
The plan called for a 40,257-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project was in the township's Light Industrial District. However, the applicant, Yoel Jacob, pulled the plans. No rescheduled date was announced Wednesday night.
The plan sought five loading docks, a raised berm and sidewalks that would have been installed on Nestle Way and on Oldt Road.
During a planning commission appearance July 20, project representatives said they did not anticipate a 24-hour operation and predicted about 24 daily truck trips.
The project would have altered the nearby at Schantz Road and Nestle Way intersection, according to township staff comments at the July 20 meeting. Configuration of turning lanes on Nestle Way was cited as a concern also.
Fogelsville Elementary School
In other business, the board granted a variance to allow paving withing a required 50-foot setback at Fogelsville Elementary School for parking lot improvements. The applicant, Parkland School District, sought relief to expand access for student busing and to create additional parking.
Assistant Superintendent Timothy Chorones testified about the history of the building, which is located at 312 S. Route 100. Initially constructed in 1964, the facility has received two additions — the first in 1968 and the second in 1996.
To illustrate the change around the school, Chorones mentioned a photograph he saw of the building in 1990s, which barely resembled what it looks like today. It showed a rural, quaint school surrounded by cornfields. When the school's construction began 58 years ago, Route 100's width was 22 feet. Today, that width is 82 feet.
Chorones, who served as Fogelsville Elementary's principal from April 2015 through June 30, 2022, said the school can hold up to about 575 students. Today, enrollment is at just under 500 pupils. The project itself would improve student drop-off and pick-up.
Boston Beer Company
In other news, the zoning hearing board granted American Craft Brewery LLC a request to expand an existing structure at its Boston Beer Company Inc. facility, located at 7880 Penn Drive.
The relief will allow the business to erect a 105-foot expansion of an existing building for product storage before delivery.
Currently, the company — which operates a Samuel Adams brewery — leases storage space off site, which has proven inconvenient and costly.