ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A developer has filled in some of the blanks regarding the transformation of an old Allentown brewery.

We reported on the demolition of the former Neuweiler Brewery Tuesday.

The developer shared new details Wednesday about the project on North Front Street. The new place will be called the Neuweiler Lofts.

It'll be made up of 283 apartments as well as commercial space.

The chief operating officer for Urban Residential Properties says part of the brewery, like the cupola tower, will be preserved.

He says all of the commercial space is pre-leased, including a tavern that will go inside the cupola.

They're eyeing January 2025 as the completion date.