CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Just like that, the Catasauqua Iron Works development appears dead.
At a Monday night meeting, Borough Council told the public the developer, Dunn Twiggar, sent a letter June 3 pulling out of the sale agreement.
"They scheduled a meeting for project discussion - they canceled it the morning of and then on Friday they somehow got a letter from the developer that he pulled out. I don't believe it," said former Council President Vincent Smith.
Smith worked on the project for 16 years before losing the last election.
He doesn't understand how it fell apart in the eleventh hour.
"It's irresponsible to take 12 years of planning and implementation and literally grenade it in the first five months that we have a new council," Smith said.
The 12-acre brownfield was supposed to be transformed into a mixed-use development.
Smith says the agreement of sale took years. The borough would pay for site demolition, estimated to cost around $5 million.
Not only are residents confused, so is the developer.
Dunn Twiggar would finance the $42 million construction. Owner Andy Twiggar says the borough isn't telling the truth.
"Is that exactly an accurate characterization of what happened?" I asked.
"No, that is not. We received a notice that the Borough Council President was not going to approve an extension of our due diligence so we had to issue a termination letter to protect our own," Andy said.
We called Council President Brian Bartholomew, who said "I have nothing to say" before hanging up.
Twiggar says communication with the borough dropped off after an early May meeting in which they told council that their remediation work would cost more than initially thought.
Twiggar says he still hasn't been given an explanation as to why the extension wasn't granted.
"Usually there was a free flow of information and ideas and that free flow seemed to abruptly stop," Andy Twiggar said.
Dunn Twiggar told us they're disappointed the project has been killed and still want to do it.