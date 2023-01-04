BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh is suing the city of Bethlehem.

He's been trying to win approval to build an 80-bed psychiatric hospital near Bethlehem Catholic High School for several years, but the city has rejected the plans multiple times.

So Atiyeh sued, claiming the city's repeated rejections cost him millions of dollars in fees and potential revenue.

He also says the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Bethlehem officials say they don't comment on pending litigation.