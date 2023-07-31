ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The community is invited to an open house to learn about plans for the former Allentown State Hospital site.

City Center Allentown scheduled an open house for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Side Youth Center in Allentown.

The developer will discuss concept plans for the site, now called Northridge, and people can ask questions, according to the event description.

Its website describes Northridge as "a new master-planned community in the heart of the Lehigh Valley."

The land is expected to be turned into a mixed-use area with housing options and retail space.

City Center finalized an agreement to buy the site in January. The hospital stood for nearly 100 years before crews demolished it in 2020.