ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown developer said he plans to donate part of a building so the Allentown police can use it as a substation.
It would be located in a nightlife area that he said needs a greater police presence.
"If we don't need zoning approval, we're good to go," said Nat Hyman, CEO of Hyman Properties.
Hyman said it could be just a matter of months before the city sees a new police substation.
"The police want to do it, I want to do it, the mayor wants to do it, so we're good to go and we're going to start construction shortly," said Hyman.
Hyman tells us it would be located in the area of Hamilton Street and the American Parkway inside an apartment building.
The 2,000-square-foot space would feature a conference room and other office resources.
"Certainly, this is an area of Allentown that needs a better police presence. It's no secret that that area has experienced its share of troubles," said Hyman.
Incidents that have happened in the area include a 2019 shooting that left multiple people injured.
In August of this year, a shooting on North Race Street left one man dead.
Hyman tells us the location would give police a bird's-eye view of the area.
"It's going to be a secure facility just for them," said Hyman.
He said the substation would join the list of new things coming to the neighborhood, including a Nathan's franchise, a food store and 700 apartments that were just built.
That is on top of a facility for former drug and alcohol abusers.
"What we've done in this area of Allentown is try to create a new neighborhood," said Hyman.
He said he projects they will be able to open the substation in the spring.
"I just hope that this brings a lot of security to this neighborhood and people feel comfortable walking out at night, walking the streets and enjoying the neighborhood," said Hyman.