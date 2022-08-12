EASTON, Pa. - A new hotel may be coming to Easton's Centre Square.

A developer is set to present plans Monday for a hotel at 5 Centre Square. That building is currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.

The owner of the building, Mick Gjevukaj, of Enjoy with Gusto, said he is on the agenda for the city's Zoning Hearing Board meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

Enjoy with Gusto is the restaurant and hospitality group behind the boutique Townley House Hotel and several thriving Easton restaurants, like Ocean, Oak and River Grille.

Gjevukaj said he would be able to talk more about the proposal after the meeting.

He also recently bought One Centre Square, the building with the Dunkin'. The apartments in that building have a lease to be there through the end of the year.

69 News will be at the meeting and will have details here on WFMZ.com and 69 WFMZ-TV.