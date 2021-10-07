EASTON, Pa. – A developer is hoping to turn a former Northampton Street produce spot into a mixed-use apartment complex.
The Easton Planning Commission on Wednesday granted conditional final approval to Five Points Development Group for the land development.
Touting it as Five Points Flats, the company wants to renovate 684-96 Northampton Street, the site of the former Jacob’s Produce, into a four-story building with 43 residential and retail units, and 56 off-street parking spots, both underground and adjacent to the building along S. Seventh Street.
Plans call for a total of nine two-bedroom and 34 one-bedroom apartments, with 900 square feet reserved for retail space on the lower level. Representatives for the developer said it’s not clear what type of retail will go into that space as of yet.
A variance for the building height, which is 66 feet, exceeding the city’s 55 feet maximum height restriction, has already been obtained.
Regarding the façade, the hope is to retain the historic nature of the frontage of the building.
“I applaud the retention of the historic nature of the property and the creation of the design itself,” said Commissioner Hubert Etchison, adding that he would like to see alternative energy sources used on the project.