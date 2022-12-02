S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Controversy is brewing over a proposed development in Lehigh County.

The property on the 3500 block of Broadway has sat empty since 2014, but developer Eric Moyer said he has a plan to make the building useful again. He wants to turn it into a sober living facility.

"It's a positive thing for the community, it's not a negative. It's a major solution in solving addiction honestly," said Moyer.

But that "major solution" would be right next to Cetronia Elementary School, something neighbor Jesse Burdett said would not be safe.

"There is no barriers between elementary school children and what is essentially a halfway house, for lack of a current better term," said Burdett.

The property also isn't zoned to be a recovery house, and Moyer said it would be hard to change that.

"Nowhere in South Whitehall Township's zoning ordinance do they have a place for a sober living home or recovery home," said Moyer.

The property is zoned for an assisted living facility however, so Moyer wants to get approval under that zoning code. He brought that proposal to the Township Zoning Board Thursday night. Burdett was there to hear it, but said the plan doesn't make sense to him.

"No one has been able to clearly educate us on how this is like assisted living, which is what this property is zoned for," said Burdett.

Even if the zoning could be changed, Burdett thinks the building would be better suited as something other than a sober living facility.

"I don't want to see it be a blight on the area, but I have to worry about the safety of myself, my kids who live here with me, and an elementary school next door," said Burdett.

Moyer said he understands those concerns, but he doesn't think they're valid.

"You cannot say, doesn't matter who you are, per the Fair Housing Act, which is a federal act, oh there's a school somewhat close, you cannot allow these disabled people to live here," said Moyer.

The Township Zoning Board will hold another hearing on the issue, but the date has not been set. Moyer also said he would be open to selling the property to the Parkland School District, given that it is adjacent to Centronia Elementary.

"If they came to me with the right price, I would sell it to them, no problem," said Moyer.