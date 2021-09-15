Northampton County's offer to take on the liability of the Dutch Springs quarry in return for the developer putting up only one warehouse at the site was rejected.
County Executive Lamont McClure said Wednesday that developer Trammell Crow, which plans to put two big-box warehouses on the land in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, did not agree to cutting the development to just one.
"It has been rejected," McClure said in a telephone interview. "There are no talks currently."
McClure said earlier that the offer was a longshot. The county has no control over zoning and planning issues, which are the responsibility of the townships, and the land around the quarry is zoned for warehouses.
Lower Nazareth rejected Trammell Crow's offer of the quarry, citing costs and liability, while Bethlehem Township did not receive a formal offer.
Lower Nazareth Manager Lori Stauffer said earlier that the township has no legal recourse to reject the development, and with an annual budget of $4.6 million, it does not have the financial firepower to engage in prolonged litigation.
Trammell Crow is a division of Los Angeles-based CBRE Group Inc., which describes itself as the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. Its 2020 revenue was $23.8 billion. Trammell Crow did not respond to a call for comment.
When asked if it is too late for the Lehigh Valley to avoid becoming warehouses from end to end, McClure said, not yet, but the region is at a critical juncture.
"I wouldn't say it's over, but we are at a tipping point," he said. "Are we going to be an inland port, or are we going to maintain our quality of life?"
Despite public outcry, development proceeds, and the trucking and warehouse industry employs about 10% of Lehigh Valley residents, according to a WorkForce Board Lehigh Valley study.
Wednesday night in Plainfield Township, a proposal for two warehouses will be reviewed, and two warehouses are planned for Southmoore Golf Course in Moore Township.
Upper Mount Bethel Township may become home to more than 20 industrial/warehouse buildings on 720 acres near the Delaware River, and a warehouse is planned for East Allen Township, across Route 987 from a warehouse that is vacant.
McClure said Northampton and Lehigh counties are among state leaders in preserving open space, and he said another large acquisition of open space is in the works.
Still, private companies can outbid government, and the Lehigh Valley's location has made it a target.
"We are at the heart of the BosWash corridor," he said, using a term that describes the "megalopolis" that extends from Boston to Washington, D.C. That stretch of the Eastern Seaboard is the economic engine of the world, and the Lehigh Valley is in the middle.
Owning land is the best way to preserve it, McClure has said many times, and Northampton County has preserved farms and woodland, and is pushing to save more acreage.
"We have to balance our economic development and green space," he said.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
