LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - Two industrial projects scheduled for review by the Lowhill Township Planning Commission were pulled from Monday night's agenda.

One proposal involves a 299,880 square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 52-acre site at 2951 Betz Court.

The second involves a 100,570 square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 21.6 acre-lot at 7503 Kernsville Road.

Chairman Larry Geiger said the plans were removed at the applicant's request as they await required sewage permits. Both projects are scheduled for Planning Commission review Aug. 29.

The Kernsville Road project was reduced from its initial 190,960 square feet design to current 100,570 square feet two month ago.

The proposal would generate 17 new trips during the weekday a.m. peak hour and 18 new trips during the p.m. peak hour, according to a traffic study noted in a report by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

That same study indicates truck routing will begin at Route 100 and Interstate 78, which is about 3.4 miles south of the site. Further the study suggests road improvements at the Route 100 and Kernsville Road intersection.

They include optimizing the existing traffic signals and provide radius improvements to facilitate trucks making a northbound right turn onto Kernsville Road.

A preliminary land development plan for a 312,210 square foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2766 Route 100 was approved by supervisors June 16.

If the additional two proposals are approved it would create a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a one-mile radius of a residential area.