LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – Two industrial projects scheduled for review by the Lowhill Township Planning Commission were pulled from Monday night's agenda.
One proposal involves a 299,880-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 52-acre site at 2951 Betz Court.
The second involves a 100,570-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a 21.6-acre lot at 7503 Kernsville Road.
Chairman Larry Geiger said the plans were removed at the applicant's request as they await required sewage permits. Both projects are scheduled for planning commission review Aug. 29.
The Kernsville Road project was reduced from its initial 190,960 square feet design to its current 100,570 square feet two months ago.
The proposal would generate 17 new trips during the weekday morning peak hour and 18 new trips during the afternoon peak hour, according to a traffic study noted in a report by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
That same study indicates truck routing will begin at Route 100 and Interstate 78, which is about 3.4 miles south of the site. Further, the study suggests road improvements at the Route 100 and Kernsville Road intersection.
Such enhancements include optimizing the existing traffic signals and providing radius improvements to facilitate trucks making a northbound right turn onto Kernsville Road.
A preliminary land development plan for a 312,210-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 2766 Route 100 was approved by supervisors June 16.
If the additional two proposals are approved, it would create a total of 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a one-mile radius of a residential area.