PALMER TWP., Pa. – A nearly six-year-long development project on the site of the former ITT building is still far from completion in Palmer Township.
While the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to approve revised plans for Phase 1 of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe, there was a looming question about whether the project would ever see its end.
Apartments are slowly being built on the land at 3100 Charlotte Ave. to complete the project that was originally proposed in 2016 by Grace Industries of Bethlehem and purchased by Metropolitan Companies of Wyomissing in October 2020.
The project includes the development of 312 apartments, with four buildings currently under construction in Phase 1. Those buildings include three apartment buildings and one slab, in addition to the club house, for a total of 96 units, according to Metropolitan Companies. Phase 2 includes the remaining nine buildings.
On Tuesday, members from Metropolitan Companies presented to the board their latest project revisions, which include removing two dumpster locations, finalizing building footprints to tweak entry locations and to enhance ADA compliance, changing any car ports to full garages, and transforming the drive-thru car cleaning station into a one way with a cover.
The issue with the development, however, lies with obtaining easements for intersection improvements on Hartley and Greenwood avenues, next to the apartments. Both sides require consent of a third party, Metropolitan Companies General Counsel Giovanna Raffaelli said.
While prior seller Ronald Check of Grace Industries is pursuing approval for the intersection improvements from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the delay is being caused by determining on which side of the road the improvements will be located, according to Raffaelli.
One side requires an agreement with the Easton Area School District, while the other requires an agreement with private property owners. In October 2021, during a presentation to the Easton Area School District Board of Directors, an attorney for the developer said Chrin Brothers Inc., which owns the property at 400 S. Greenwood Ave., did not want to dedicate the necessary right-of-way for the improvements on the west side of the thoroughfare.
Slightly frustrated Tuesday night, members of the board of supervisors began stating their concerns and asking questions.
"Residents have called the township numerous times about this development, and the recent fire stirred up more interest," said Township Manager Robert Williams. "At what point do we say the intersection is a fail, we can't get it done?"
"What is the date, because we're years into this?" he asked. "As we sit here tonight, we don't know if we're expanding the east side or west side."
"We're not at that point; we don't want the intersection to be a failure," Raffaelli said. "If neither of those options work, there's other things that can always be considered. There's money there for the improvements. I don't know if it's possible, but there's different scopes of improvements."
If no approval is obtained for the intersection improvements, only 96 use and occupancy permits can be issued for The Reserve at Palmer Pointe.
"There will not be a vote to add one more unit, in my opinion, until this gets done," said board Chairman Jeffrey Young. "This intersection was bad to begin with. We may have made a mistake allowing anything to be built with what's going on now. We can't make it worse. It's already a difficult situation."
Police news
Palmer Township Police Chief Wayne Smith formally announced the retirement of Officer David Daiello, Sgt. Glenn Sipel, and Detective Sgt. Timothy Ruoff at Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.
Daiello served for over 32 years with the Palmer Township Police Department, initially as a patrol officer, and then as the Palmer police school resource officer assigned to Easton Area High School. Daiello also founded the department's honor guard unit.
Sgt. Sipel retired with over 30 years of service and held several positions, some of which include patrol officer, K-9 handler, and patrol sergeant.
Detective Sgt. Ruoff served with Palmer police for over 43 years. Ruoff was an original member of the Palmer Police Rifle Team, which morphed into the Emergency Response Team, and was promoted to detective sergeant in 1999.
Together, the officers have a combined total of over 100 years serving and protecting Palmer Township.
While the department said goodbye to three long-time serving officers, it officially welcomed a new member Tuesday. K-9 Louis was introduced to the board of supervisors and to meeting attendees, accompanied by his handler, Officer Keith Border.
Louis is a Belgian Malinois who came from Holland, and he is in the process of becoming patrol and drug certified. He is the fourth K-9 to serve Palmer Township residents.