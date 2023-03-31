EASTON, Pa. - The Confluence has been described as a game changer development project for Easton, and we're now learning crews hope to break ground in the late summer or early fall.

At what was scheduled as a campaign event for the current Mayor, local and county leaders discussed the past and future of the site on South Third Street.

Peron Development, which includes former Bethlehem mayor John Callahan, insists that for a project of this size, they're in a good place. Callahan says while inflation and interest rates have set a couple things back, his team has been ahead of schedule on many others.

"We're going to build the site sort of back to front," said Callahan. "It'll be done in one phase."

The Confluence is set to add more than 200 apartments, plus art and entertainment space to South Third Street in Easton. Peron Development still needs some state approvals, though within the last month, it received $8.75 million in state grants.

Right now, crews are working out flood plain issues and smooth connections to the city's existing infrastructure.

"This site's going to pay, once it's completed, $1.5 million of real estate taxes to the City of Easton," said Callahan. "It's a little under 20% of real estate taxes generated in Easton are going to come from this site."

"That money is now being used in the neighborhoods," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "As our taxes have remained level, as our amount of $1 billion in economic development has gone up, crime has gone down."

This site, where the Days Inn used to be, was plagued with crime before the city bought it in 2017.

"Somewhere close to 1200 calls for service," said Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo. "Everything from rapes, robberies. We had a homicide here."

"The gentlest, most kindest human being in the world Andrew White was brutally murdered inside the Days Inn," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

It was in the midst of doing a good deed.

"Giving someone something to eat and a place to stay for the night that was displaced," said Andrea White, Andrew White's sister. "It does carry dark memories here, but knowing that it's going to housing individuals which was his last act of generosity, it kinds of shifts it. It's a comfort for us to know that the property that he died on is going to be used for what he died doing."

Once construction begins, it's expected to take more than two years to finish the project.