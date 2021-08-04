BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two years ago, it went down in the blink of an eye. Redeveloping the former Martin Tower site moves much slower.
The 50+ acre property is virtually empty, as developers navigate the approvals process.
Ultimately, the plan is to build 300 apartment units, a hotel, two medical offices, a restaurant, gas station, and grocery store at the site.
The latest hurdle for developers has to do with parking. They wanted Bethlehem City Council to change a zoning ordinance implemented five years ago that essentially deals with parking lot layouts.
"We changed it not too long ago for a good reason, when you are planning to put in buildings and parking lots, it's important, the layout, it's a big change to the visual," said Councilwoman Olga Negron.
Negron would like to see developers take that issue up with zoning directly.
She's not in favor of an amendment that council members forwarded Tuesday night. It wouldn't change the ordinance exactly how the developers asked, but is considered a compromise.
Council will eventually vote on it again.
"I'm going to vote against it," Negron said.
Even if she votes against it, it appears the amendment will have enough votes to be passed.
Developers still have many other approvals to get before work can begin.