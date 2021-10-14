BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After years of back and forth, it seems things are finally moving forward with the Boyd Theater in Bethlehem.
New plans submitted to the city show the project has come back down to earth, to just six stories. Originally, the project was supposed to be 14 stories high, with a roof deck restaurant.
The two companies working on the project, DLP Real Estate Capital and Monocacy General Contracting, met with the city's planning commission Thursday to present the new plans. The plans show 195 apartment units and nine hotel rooms with a pool and courtyard, as well as two retail spaces along Broad Street and underground parking.
"And if you look at the building from above it's in the shape of an I-beam which we always love in the city of Bethlehem," said Alicia Miller Karner, the director of community and economic development for the city.
The theater, which opened in 1921, has been closed since 2011. Due to extensive water damage, the city later condemned it.
"That stretch of Broad Street has been challenged for many, many years," Karner said.
The city is asking for the lobby to be made smaller and is calling for the addition of some affordable housing units.
"We have issued permits for demolition on this property so we expect to see demolition in the next couple of months," Karner said.
I spoke to the developer earlier, and they declined to comment until after the Thursday meeting.
The city says they expect the entire project to be completed in about two years.