HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Could a Superfund site soon become a small hospital? Lehigh Valley Health Network is proposing to build one where spark plugs were made for almost a half a century in Hellertown.

The old Champion spark plug factory on Main Street is right next to I-78. Many consider the area to be a gateway to the borough, so planners say borough officials have been supportive.

Hellertown Manufacturing Company operated the Champion spark plug factory for 45 years. Dumped manufacturing wastes led to the nine acres becoming a Superfund site. It's still governed by the EPA and DEP.

Now, decades after the government stepped in, developers are in constant contact with both agencies, in hopes of turning the property around.

LVHN is working with Peron Development.

The company's director of development tells 69 News the EPA and DEP submitted a letter saying a small hospital would be a use that's within the conditions of the site.

LVHN wants to build its third "neighborhood hospital" there to give residents closer access to emergency and inpatient care. It's supposed to be state-of-the-art and open 24/7.

Developers submitted sketch plans to the borough. They're putting together site plans now, which they hope to present in August.

Peron Development says it's been figuring out the challenges of working on a property that's had years of active and passive remediation. Among the limitations: an asphalt cap, which takes up half the site and can't be disturbed or built on. The director of development noted that it can be used for parking and loading.

There are also ground water monitoring wells.

The EPA says contaminant levels continue to be monitored. Its website adds that the next, big five-year review ensuring remedies are protecting public health and the environment is scheduled for 2025.

LVHN says any potential timeline will depend on approvals from the borough and PennDOT.