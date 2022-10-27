Development proposals for apartments in the Lehigh Valley are smashing records, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said Thursday.



"We've already had more apartments proposed than in 2019 and 2020," Bradley said during a virtual LVPC meeting. Through the third quarter, the commission has reviewed plans for 2,705 apartments total, more than in the full years of 2019 and 2020. The 2021 total was 3,403.



Apartment development has soared in Northampton County, with plans for 1,514 units reviewed so far this year. That's four times the 377 reviewed in 2019. Total housing units, which also includes single-family homes, townhouses and more, has hit the 2,495 mark so far, more than any of the previous three years total.



Total Northampton County units reviewed are on pace to almost double over 2019, according to the report, which is available on the commission's website.



In Lehigh County, plans for 1,199 apartments have been submitted for review year-to-date, "on pace to reach roughly 1,598, continuing several years in which developers are making them an increasingly large part of the new housing market," according to Bradley's third-quarter report and year-end outlook.



Non-residential development reviews are also way up. That gain is led by industrial proposals, and that mostly means warehouses. So far this year, the commission has seen 23.7 million square feet of industrial proposals, and "that's more than in 2019, 2020 and 2021," Bradley said.



"Regionwide, the total non-residential square footage reviewed in 2022 is already nearly 1 million square feet more than 2019’s full-year total, with industrial square footage up by 75%," the report said.



The commission also reviewed comments by its professional staff on Willow Brook Farm, a residential development at Bullshead and Willowbrook roads in Allen Township. Phases three and four, up for consideration Thursday, include 256 apartments, 225 townhouses and 27 single-family homes.



"One thing this community needs more of, and that's a variety of housing," LVPC Chairman Steven Glickman said.



The appointed commissioners added a note that the township should consider the cost of maintenance of roads.



Vice Chairman Chris Amato noted that the development is across from Wayne A. Grube Memorial Park, named in honor of a former member of Northampton County Council.



The park "is one of the crown jewels of Northampton County," Amato said, adding something he has said earlier about the LVPC's non-binding recommendations: "I hope we're being listened to."



Comments from the staff touch upon pedestrian safety, access to the park and trails, and a need for Allen Township to coordinate land-use decisions with neighboring North Catasauqua borough. The full commission approved the comments, which will be sent to the township and borough.



The commission also favored a proposed zoning change in Pen Argyl Borough in the Slate Belt that would allow existing buildings within the light industrial, commercial district to be converted into apartments.



An amendment modifying parking requirements for certain uses, and conditionally allowing existing buildings within the IL Light Industrial, Commercial District to be converted into apartments, was discussed.



According to the commission's report, the use of existing buildings "helps to prevent sprawl, preserve existing farmland by taking away development pressure, and mitigate environmental stress" by not covering more land with buildings and parking lots.



Glickman also asked the commission to remember Malissa Davis, a Bethlehem Township commissioner and former member of the LVPC. Davis died Oct. 14 at age 78.



Final approval of items discussed Thursday is up to municipalities. The LVPC's professional staff reviews plans for large projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The staff recommendations are discussed by the appointed commissioners, who may alter them. After the reports are approved by the commissioners, they are sent to municipalities for consideration.



The commission's next meeting will be held virtually Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Details about the agenda and a link to the meeting will be posted on the LVPC website.