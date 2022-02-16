BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new development project that could drastically change southside Bethlehem is moving forward. City council voted 6-1 to approve a new nine-story building in the historic district.
But some of those yes votes were far from enthusiastic. Some on council who voted for it say it's out of character and incompatible with the neighborhood but add the risk of voting no could have come with a big a cost.
For nearly 50 years Irene Skelly has run Pat's News Stand in Bethlehem's South Side. But there's not much news anymore.
"Do you know when your last day is?" I asked.
"A couple of weeks," she said.
"Will that be a tough day?" I asked.
"I think so," she laughed.
Skelly sold to a developer who plans on putting up a nine-story mixed-use building.
It's part of a changing vertical landscape on the stretch of South New Street, an issue that propelled Rachel Leon to run for city council. She won a seat in November.
"I'm an environmentalist at heart, I worry about what height, increased density does to an area, and what that means for traffic and people who live in the city," Leon said.
So it may come as surprise that she voted to approve the building during Tuesday's City Council meeting, as did five others, begrudgingly.
"It was a very, very, very reluctant yes. I was extremely upset that there was nothing I could do," Leon said.
Leon says the issue was the building's height had already been approved by the Historical Conservation Commission, a concession from an original 13-story proposal.
She was voting on a certification of appropriateness for windows and facade only.
Leon worried if the building was denied by council, but the developer later prevailed in the courts, it would have set a precedent for future developments in the historic district.
"And when that happens and we get very concrete rulings on things I worry as a city we would no longer have the ability as a city to decide what we want and what is best for us," Leon said.
There are more steps the developer must take before this is a 100% done deal.
But Leon did say there are three different historical districts in Bethlehem, each with their own rules. She says a nine-story new building would not go on Main Street.