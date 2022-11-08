L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Lower Macungie planners on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan and zoning text amendment request for a 45-acre mixed-use development on roughly 59 acres.

The project, called Lehigh Valley Town Center, is offered by Jaindl Land Co., and would be located between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway and Interstate 78.

The applicant proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertain venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space including a grocery store and a 4,500-square-foot convenience store with 12 pump gas units; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel. In addition, more than 2,000 parking spaces are proposed.

Topgolf officials in attendance said the two-story venue would have 72 hitting bays, a bar and a restaurant and would be an "entertainment venue." Operating hours are typically are Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight. Friday and Saturday could have later closing hours.

A portion of the land is the site of the former Eastern Industries Inc.. Currently, the site is an open field. Cedar Creek runs through the site's rear, and access is taken from both Schantz Road and South Cedarbrook Road. Main traffic flow is expected to enter and exit from the Route 222 bypass.

The zoning change request includes allowing for mixed-use development. The property is located in Lower Macungie's Highway Enterprise District.

"This is an incredibly ambitious project that could be a game-changer for the township," Director of Planning Nathan Jones said.

Planners were generally supportive of the project, but said they would need more time to review potential zoning changes.