BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied waiving a condition of approval for a final land development plan involving Penn Center 33 on Monday night.
The proposal from developer Lou Pektor's PC Land LLC consists of four buildings totaling almost 500,000 square feet as part of the Penn Center 33 project, known previously as the Mill Creek Corporate Center.
The 62-acre site is located north and west of the William Penn Highway park-and-ride, west of Route 33 and east of Church Road. Two of the buildings can accommodate a total of four tenants, while the other two buildings are designed for one tenant each.
On July 5, the board granted conditional final land development approval for the project with 24 total conditions.
On Monday, Pektor sought relief from one of those conditions which requires the developer to receive a Highway Occupancy Permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation before he can formally record the plan with the township. Because the developer cannot yet record the plan, he is unable to get Bethlehem Township to issue a building permit, which means he cannot start building.
On Monday night, attorney Marc Kaplan, representing Pektor's PC Land LLC, said there was "no chance" PennDOT would not issue the HOP.
However, some commissioners did not think the developer's inability to acquire a HOP was the township's problem. Instead, they expressed that it was Pektor's problem and argued that he should get PennDOT to issue the HOP instead of asking Bethlehem Township to amend its rules.
Kaplan responded by saying PennDOT takes "a long time" to issue a permit, and there was nothing they could do about this, as the agency is "backed up." In an attempt to reach an agreement with the township for the waiver, Kaplan agreed no occupancy permit would be issued for the project until the HOP is issued.
The arguments ultimately proved not to sway commissioners, who were concerned about setting a precedent by granting the request. In addition, Vice President Malissa Davis expressed that she didn't understand Pektor's rush.
"What is the hurry to build the buildings if you are building on spec?" Davis said.
"We're investing $80 million here," Pektor said. "It's a really, really tight market, and certainty of delivery is everything."
Commissioners ultimately would not be swayed and denied the request.
Kaplan offered a note moments prior to the rejection vote.
"We will be in court, and there will be a damage action," Kaplan promised.
Project developer Lisa Pektor said at the commissioners' July 5 meeting they would first develop the multi-tenant buildings and then the single-tenant facilities. She added the buildings would not be "logistics" projects, and one possible use could be a trade school.
In addition to the four flex-building constructions, the plan before commissioners that night called for parking for 630 vehicles and 64 truck-loading and parking spaces, as well as a trailer parking field. In addition, an eight-foot high berm wall will be erected along the southern and western property lines.
The applicant previously received preliminary plan approval from commissioners on Nov. 15, 2021, and conditional planned business development use approval on Aug. 17, 2020.