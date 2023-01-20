NAZARETH, Pa. - The Eagles are one night away from their playoff game against the Giants and potentially two wins from the Super Bowl. With both teams so close to our area, there's bound to be some big rivalries.

If the Eagles play in the City of Brotherly Love, what happens to motherly love, when mom's a Giants fan in a predominantly Eagles household?

"Forever my whole life, Giants all the way," Tina Smith, of Nazareth, said.

Her husband, Duane Smith, from the Lehigh Valley, bleeds green. Tina, originally from Queens, New York, tried to bring her son to the blue side.

"He had his fair share of Giants bibs and onesies when he was a baby," she said.

Their son, Evan Smith, wasn't having it.

"I don't see any pictures," Evan said. "I don't think there's any proof of this."

Evan, like his dad, loves the Eagles.

"The atmosphere there, at Lincoln Financial is crazy," Evan said. "It's like, there's no better fans than Eagles fans."

The family will watch the game together Saturday night when the Giants visit the Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC divisional round.

Father and son are sure the Eagles will win - but will dad, Duane Smith, really win?

"Even if the Eagles win, I don't win," Duane said. "It's going to be a loss because I have her."

"I get very passionate and I'll yell and scream and he doesn't like it," Tina said.

The Giants are the underdogs going into Saturday night's playoff game. But Tina is optimistic.

"We've made it farther this season than anybody, including myself as a fan, could have ever imagined," she said.

Though she's not willing to bet on the Super Bowl just yet.

"Oh I'm not guessing that," she said.

But in the end, the family can bond over one thing both teams have in common.

"I think Giants fans and Eagles fans, we're just loyal," Tina said.

Whoever wins Saturday night's game will advance to the NFC championships. And the winner of that game will then play Dallas or San Francisco, before going to the Super Bowl.