HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The cancellation of in-person fundraising events over the last year and a half has hit volunteer fire companies hard. But this summer, there are several opportunities to support your local firefighters, including Dewey Fire Company's Annual Carnival.
It's a whole lot of fun, with even more meaning.
"Last year we missed our carnival, so this year we're trying to do a big blowout for it," said Dewey Fire Co. Chief Matthew Simkovic.
Live music, a beer garden, rides and games are filling Dimmick Park in Hellertown every night this week.
"Friday night's big fireworks night," said Chief Simkovic. "Saturday is bike night."
Thousands have already come by.
"It means the world," said Brad Navarra, the vice president of Dewey Fire Co. "Last year, as you know, we missed out on a lot of our fundraising opportunities."
That's the case for fire companies across Pennsylvania, who were forced to cancel in-person events during the pandemic.
Over in Plainfield Township, the fire company lost about $75,000 because it had to shut down its banquet facility.
It's hosting a drive-thru chicken barbeque at its fire house this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in an effort to offset some of those costs.
"The equipment costs and the utility costs," said Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Dep. Chief Richard Johnson. "It's better for the community to help support your local volunteer fire company."
"Many volunteer firefighters are struggling to raise money for the department in general, so the pandemic was just a lot more of a burden on them," said state Rep. Ryan Warner.
There are mirroring bills in the state House and Senate that would allow firefighters to raise money online through raffles and other small games of chance. Both are stuck in committee as lawmakers are on summer break.
"Pandemic or no pandemic, I support them being able to do this," said Warner, who sponsored the House bill that would make this change. "These are people who sacrifice their time and a lot of time their lives."
The Dewey carnival has been going on since 1915, but the fire company says this year, the community support is extra special.
"One of our mottos is neighbors helping neighbors and it truly shows here," said Chief Simkovic. "The love and support the community has shown us, especially during the pandemic and this week during the carnival...it's just outstanding."
"We're typically with the community on their worst day so it's really nice to be able to come out here and share a great time with them," said Navarra.
The carnival is also offering hot air balloon rides.
It runs through Saturday.