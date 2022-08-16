TATAMY, Pa. - DHL Supply Chain, a global logistics company, will cut 58 jobs in Northampton County within two months, according to a State of Pennsylvania notice.

The Tatamy site will close effective Sept. 30, according to the posting from the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The 120 Commerce Lane location is near Route 33 and home to several large businesses and warehouses in and near the Chrin Commerce Center. Many of those businesses are in Palmer Township. Northampton County property records say the 120 Commerce Lane site is in Tatamy.

The notice is the second posted this month by the state for Lehigh Valley businesses. The closing of a Conduit Global Inc. call center in Lehigh County, affecting 175 jobs, was announced earlier. Those terminations started Aug. 3 and the next wave will be Aug. 31.

DHL Supply Chain is part of Deutsch Post DHL Group and based in Bonn, Germany. Deutsche Post is a private company that took over from Germany's previous public mail service.