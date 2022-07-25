BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A legendary singer is coming to Bethlehem in September.
Diana Ross will perform at the Wind Creek Event Center on Saturday, September 10, the venue announced Monday.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10 a.m.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 8:49 am
