Diana Ross closes Glastonbury by saying farewell to Covid

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A legendary singer is coming to Bethlehem in September.

Diana Ross will perform at the Wind Creek Event Center on Saturday, September 10, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 29th at 10 a.m.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you