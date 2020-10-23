It's a question no doubt asked by scores of voters: How did the second presidential debate compare to the first one?
"It was more civil," Grace Oberholtzer said. "You could hear the answers because no one was speaking over the other one."
But did the substance of Thursday's presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden move the voting needle?
"I'm still on the fence," Barry Dubbs said.
An unusual spot so close to Election Day for the lifelong Republican, who says the debate didn't offer his much-needed clarity.
"I still have concerns about both parties and what is happening in the future with both parties," Dubbs said. "To be honest with you I'm confused."
"It was interesting to hear about Hunter Biden a little bit," Michael Schelp said. "I don't think that's a huge thing to sway the election, but it was good to hear Biden talk about it a little bit."
The New York City transplant now living in Allentown says after the debate he has an idea of who he'll vote for with political balance playing a big role.
"I don't think it was good Trump and Republicans had control of House and Senate in 2016," Schelp said. "I don't think it's a good thing now if Democrats have control of all three. I'm hoping for balance."
As for Dubbs, he admits that at this point there's nothing the president can say to sway him. He favors Biden's character, but says that isn't the deciding factor.
"That's why I'm confused," Dubbs said. "If there was a different person running as vice president in the Democratic Party that would be the tipping of the scale."