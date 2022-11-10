ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown high school was dismissed early after multiple threats led to a lockdown Thursday morning.

Students and staff at Dieruff High School were sent home around 11 a.m. after the school was locked down about an hour earlier, said a spokesperson for the district.

Allentown police recommended the school dismiss early so they can investigate multiple tips that were submitted through the Safe2Say Something app, the district said. Safe2Say is an anonymous tip line.

The tips and investigation began before the school day started, but the school continued to receive more tips as the morning went on, the district said in a letter.

The tips alleged violence at the high school, but the district did not elaborate.

Allentown police have not responded to 69 News.