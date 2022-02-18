Dieruff High School mascot 'Kiska V' dies
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A beloved mascot for a Lehigh County high school has died.
Louis E. Dieruff High School mascot Kiska V passed away Thursday, officials at Dieruff said.
Karen Coleman has held on to the role as "Kiska mom" for 46 years. During that time, she has been the "Mom" to Kiska II, III, IV, and V. Coleman had Kiska for 11 years.
Kiska attended many significant activities at Dieruff, whose mascot is a husky. She is remembered as being affectionate, loving, sociable and readily adaptable when it came to attending exciting events such as high school graduation at J. Birney Crum Stadium, or distributing candy canes throughout the school during the December Holidays.
"We shall miss her terribly," said officials with Dieruff. "We shall embrace the significant contribution that she and Karen Coleman have made to Husky Pride, and we hold her in our hearts."
