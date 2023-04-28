ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dieruff High School Principal Michael Makhoul has tendered his resignation.

He's the second high school principal to leave their post in the Allentown School District in less than a month.

Makhoul has been principal since 2019.

He has been on temporary leave through the Family Medical Leave Act since March 6 and was supposed to return this week.

Earlier in the month Cheryl Clark, the principal at William Allen High School, was placed on administrative leave by the district.

The district cited "climate culture and leadership challenges."

Clark spent eight months as principal there. In that time, a change.org petition asking for her removal garnered 6,000 signatures.

ASD superintendent Carol Birks says the district is addressing the issue with a "multi-pronged approach that prioritizes learning and teaching."

Frank Derrick, ASD's Director of recruitment and retention, was named as interim principal at Allen.

District officials say they are now beginning the process of hiring replacements for both positions.