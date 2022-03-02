ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Dieruff High School has a new leader of its pack with the arrival of Kiska VI.
"Kiska V was known as the Diva dog but since she came up from Texas, she's going to be known as Miss Kiska," said handler Karen Coleman.
A live husky has been the heart and soul of the school for over 60 years. Coleman, a former teacher, has watched over all but one. After Kiska V died in February, Kiska VI arrived over the weekend.
At four years old she's the first adult to take on the role.
"She's out there in the public. Everyone wants to hug or kiss her because she didn't do it as a puppy, we are going to do it gradually," Coleman said.
On her first trot through the halls Kiska VI appears to be a natural as she greeted and kissed several people she encountered. But how the hound came to be the official high school husky is a tale unto itself.
"First owner abused her, second went into the military, third had kids who were allergic, the fourth owner, a nurse, abandoned her. The fifth owner rescued her and wanted the best life for her," said Toni Daniels.
Daniels of Emmaus-based 3 Husketeers Rescue coordinated the efforts to get Kiska from the East Texas SPCA to the Lehigh Valley.
Principal Mike Makhoul says that spirit of resiliency is what makes this Kiska the perfect choice to be top dog.
"Our dog brings that out in our kids. Our kids could have a rough day and they see Kiska and the whole effect changes," he said.
From the doghouse to teacher's pet.