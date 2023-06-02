ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a bittersweet day for seniors of Dieruff High School in Allentown.

Some of them stopped by their old elementary schools one last time.

They wore their caps and gowns, and walked the halls of Sheridan, Mosser, and Ritter elementary schools.

They said goodbye to former teachers, as well as future high school graduates in the making.

"Me and my best friend, we met in elementary school. When I found out about this, I was like, she has to come with me. She has to go," said senior Amelia Espada.

"It feels great. I'm excited to go onto my next adventure."

Next week, the seniors of Allen High School will be visiting their elementary schools.