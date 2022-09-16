ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A Dieruff High School student is recovering after being hit by a car after school.

This is the second person hit by a car along North Irving Street in the past 10 days.

The student is expected to be okay.

The district says it happened after school around 4 p.m. Thursday. Neighbors say it happened along a stretch of East Tilghman Street, and that when the teen was hit he flew into a parked a car, then landed near a home's porch.

This comes only 10 days after a teacher's aide was hit and killed as she was heading into school.

Neighbors say drivers often speed along the stretch of East Tilghman Street.

Allentown police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He was cited with careless driving. Police did not say if he was speeding.

The victim, who could be seen in a neck brace shortly after the crash, was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

This comes only 10 days after 25-year-old teacher's aide Angela Yowakim was hit and killed crossing North Irving Street at 6:45 a.m. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk held a news conference the next day in front of the school stressing the importance of public safety around schools.

The district says they are very concerned with this and are working with the city to address the problem.

The mayor's office says they have reduced the speed limit along North Irving Street to 25 miles per hour, repainted cross walks to make them bolder and are conducting a traffic study with PennDOT to get recommendation and approval of other safety measures that need to be in place.

The city also stresses that pedestrians need to be on the lookout as well.