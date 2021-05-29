EASTON, Pa. - The expansion of Lafayette College in Easton is bringing a new kind of dining experience into the community.
The Trolley Stop Diner on McCartney Street opened to the public. The diner had a soft opening last month for just Lafayette students and staff but now everyone can come on in.
It's name is a tribute to the city's electric trolley system that was among the nation's first in the late 1800's.
The diner features made-from-scratch home-style classics with ingredients produced in the Lehigh Valley and Pocono Mountains.
The Trolley Stop Diner is open daily from 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.