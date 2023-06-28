ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials from the Diocese of Allentown announced Wednesday that Michael St. Pierre has been named as the fifth Superintendent of Catholic Education, effective August 1.

A lifelong Catholic educator, St. Pierre served the past seven years as executive director of the Catholic Campus Ministry Association, leading over 600 members at 350 colleges and universities across the United States.

In his new role, he will oversee the management, supervision and direction of all educational programs of the Diocese, exclusive of those conducted at DeSales University and Alvernia University.

“As we mark this time of transition, I express my profound gratitude to Dr. Philip J. Fromuth, who will retire as our Superintendent of Catholic Education at the end of August,” said Bishop of Allentown Alfred Schlert. “Dr. Fromuth has served our Diocesan school system for 43 years, the past 21 as Superintendent. We thank him for his dedicated service and leadership and wish him well as he begins this new phase in his life.”

St. Pierre earned a Doctor of Education Degree from the College of St. Elizabeth, a Master’s Degree in Educational Policy and Leadership from Seton Hall University, a Master’s Degree in Theology from Seton Hall University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from The Catholic University of America.

Diocese officials say St. Pierre will work with Fromuth throughout August for a smooth transition in preparation for the start of the new school year beginning August 28.