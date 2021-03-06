HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Diocese of Allentown provided clarification Saturday on their position for the new J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
“The Pennsylvania Bishops have affirmed Church teaching that, given a choice of vaccines, the least morally offensive vaccine should be chosen,” Bishop Alfred Schlert said.
“In our area, a true choice is not yet available; therefore, Church teaching would allow for receiving a less-desirable alternative if a person wishes to be vaccinated now,” he said.
Bishop Schlert and other Pennsylvania Bishops issued a joint statement on the topic on March 4, responding to questions about the permissibility of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, due to questions regarding the vaccine's use of abortion derived cell lines.
The statement read:
"When people have no choice about which COVID vaccine to receive, it is morally acceptable to receive any vaccine they are offered. This is based on the December 2020 guidance from the Vatican, stating that “when ethically irreproachable Covid-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.”
The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference is based in Harrisburg and is the public affairs arm of PA’s Catholic bishops.