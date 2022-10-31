The Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities office is moving to an area of need in downtown Allentown.



As of Tuesday, Catholic Charities will be at 402 W. Chew St., across from St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital.



The center city neighborhood is home to many people who rely on Catholic Charities, according to a story in the diocese's AD Times newspaper. The offices moved from 900 S. Woodward St. in Allentown.



"Catholic Charities is always looking for ways to better connect with the community," Rob Nicolella, executive director of Catholic Charities, said.



The charity receives 300 phone calls weekly from people seeking assistance, according to the diocesan website. Its mission includes feeding the hungry, helping people at risk of becoming homeless, counseling, and helping people become financially self-sufficient.



The building, known as Seton Hall, was once a dormitory for students at the former Sacred Heart School of Nursing.

The charity office also operated out of the Chew Street building decades ago, around when the diocese was founded.



The Diocese of Allentown was created in 1961, when Pope John XXIII signed a document separating Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.



The first Bishop of Allentown was Joseph McShea. His successors were Thomas Welsh, Edward Cullen and John Barres.



Then in 2017, Alfred Schlert became the first priest ordained by the Diocese of Allentown to be appointed its bishop. There are 80 parishes in the diocese, with more than 252,000 registered Catholics.