"The disability community is so diverse; We invite everyone to come in," said Vicki Landers, Founder and Executive Director of Disability Pride PA.

Saturday was the Lehigh Valley Disability Pride Day at Penn State's Lehigh Valley campus.

An event advocating for people with disabilities, this was their debut in the Lehigh Valley.

It offered plenty of music, food, activities, and even special needs groups like Values Into Action. The group showed the Lehigh Valley that it's here to help.

They advocate for people like Erin Perry and Jessica Clark to live their best lives, regardless of a disability.

“Its very important for people just like us," said Perry.

“It's all about the individual themselves and what's good for them," said Clark.

We even met Justin Kaniper. He’s an artist who doesn't let his disability hold him back.

“I have fetal alcohol disability," said Kaniper. “I wanted to show everyone what I could do."

The event made sure the disabled community had an opportunity to show that they’re more than their diagnosis.

“You can be proud of who you are whatever that looks like for you," said Landers.