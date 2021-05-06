ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It was a tale of two accounting methods.
When PPL Corporation reported first quarter results Thursday, reported earnings were a net loss of $1.84 billion or -$2.39 per share compared with the first quarter of 2020 reported earnings of $554 million, or $0.72 per share.
Ouch! But hold on.
Using non-GAAP methods, which adjust for special items, first-quarter 2021 earnings from ongoing operations were $219 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $206 million, or $0.27 per share, a year ago.
Reported earnings are calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Earnings from ongoing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is adjusted for special items.
Wall Street apparently wasn’t too upset with either measurement and PPL stock traded down $0.48 per share at mid-day.
That’s probably because special items in the quarter included a one-time non-cash net loss from discontinued operations primarily due to the realization of losses associated with its United Kingdom utility business, Western Power Distribution. On March 18, PPL announced agreements to sell WPD to National Grid for £7.8 billion and, in a separate transaction, to acquire The Narragansett Electric Company in Rhode Island from another National Grid subsidiary for $3.8 billion.
"In the U.K., we are on track to close the WPD sale by the end of July," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "In the U.S., we have made all the required regulatory filings to secure approval for the Narragansett Electric acquisition and remain confident in our ability to close the transaction by March of next year. We've also established a Rhode Island transition team that has actively begun planning to ensure a seamless transition for employees and Narragansett Electric customers upon approval and closing of the transaction."
"Across PPL, we continue to deliver electricity and gas safely and reliably for our customers as we navigate the pandemic," continued Sorgi. "At the same time, we continue to make progress on the transformative transactions that will better position PPL for long-term growth and success.”
Key Factors Impacting Earnings
PPL's reported earnings for the first quarter of 2021 included net special-item after-tax charges of $2.059 billion, or $2.67 per share, primarily attributable to discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business.
The special-item charges attributable to discontinued operations included a non-cash net loss on the sale of the U.K. utility business, primarily due to the realization of accumulated other comprehensive losses, and forecasted federal taxes associated with the sale, partially offset by earnings from the operations of the U.K. utility business for the first quarter.
Reported earnings for the first quarter of 2020 included net special-item after-tax benefits of $348 million, or $0.45 per share, primarily attributable to U.K. earnings that were reclassified to discontinued operations.
Pennsylvania Regulated Segment
PPL's Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity delivery operations of PPL Electric Utilities.
The Pennsylvania segment delivered 9,861 retail GWh in first quarter 2021 compared to 9,446 retail GWh in 2020.
Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by$0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2021 were flat compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included returns on additional capital investments in transmission, higher sales volumes due to weather and lower operation and maintenance expense, offset by lower peak transmission demand and a reserve recorded as a result of a challenge to the transmission formula rate return on equity.
Kentucky Regulated Segment
PPL's Kentucky Regulated segment primarily consists of the regulated electricity and natural gas operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and the regulated electricity operations of Kentucky Utilities Company.
The segment delivered 7,572 retail GWh (GigaWatt hours) in first quarter 2021 compared to 7,228 retail GWh in 2020. Wholesale GWh delivered in 2021 were 276 compared to 126 in 2020.
Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2021 increased by $0.03 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2021 increased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher sales volumes primarily due to weather, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expense.
Corporate and Other
PPL's Corporate and Other category primarily includes unallocated corporate-level financing and other costs.
Reported earnings in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.02 per share compared with a year ago. Earnings from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2021 decreased by $0.01 per share compared with a year ago. Factors driving earnings results primarily included higher interest expense.
Headquartered in Allentown, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and U.K. The company has more than 12,000 employees.