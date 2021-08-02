The Great Allentown Fair sign generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is offering discounted tickets ahead of the event next month.

The Allentown Fair Box Office will be open Thursdays in August from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for discounted tickets for fair admission and rides.

Regular admission tickets for those 13 and older are available for $4 if purchased in advance. At the gate, they are $8.

Tickets for all-day-ride wristbands are available for $20 ahead of time, or $25 during the fair.

Tickets are available during box office hours on Thursday, or any time online leading up to the fair.

The 2021 Great Allentown Fair is set for September 1-6.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.