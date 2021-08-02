ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is offering discounted tickets ahead of the event next month.
The Allentown Fair Box Office will be open Thursdays in August from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for discounted tickets for fair admission and rides.
Regular admission tickets for those 13 and older are available for $4 if purchased in advance. At the gate, they are $8.
Tickets for all-day-ride wristbands are available for $20 ahead of time, or $25 during the fair.
Tickets are available during box office hours on Thursday, or any time online leading up to the fair.
The 2021 Great Allentown Fair is set for September 1-6.