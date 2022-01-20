L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Hellertown officials released a statement Thursday about the future of library services.
The statement, from Hellertown Borough Council President, Thomas J. Rieger says a meeting held Wednesday was a "very sad event" for the residents of Hellertown and the greater community.
The statement reads:
"This is a very unfortunate situation that will have serious and long-lasting ramifications on the once close relationship between Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township."
The statement follows a Wednesday night meeting at Lower Saucon Township town hall about the Hellertown Area Library and an almost-expired agreement with Lower Saucon Township.
The agreement between the two areas means that residents of Lower Saucon Township are able to use the Hellertown Area Library as long as the township pays over $100,000 a year. The agreement has been in place since 2013.
Rieger continued to write that the borough is taking the unprecedented vote for possible litigation seriously.
During the meeting, the Council said Lower Saucon Township has been excluded from decisions surrounding the library, a place for which they've spent close to $1 million in taxpayer money over the course of eight years.
"The day of treating Lower Saucon like an ATM is done," said Lower Saucon Township Council President, Jason Banonis.
The council agreed to make a $50,000 donation to the library in order to allow residents access. They said they'll re-evaluate the full agreement within the next five months.