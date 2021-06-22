ALLENTOWN, Pa. | 'Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party' announced on Tuesday it is bringing the show to guests in Allentown once again.
This adventure is reportedly to deliver compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers in Allentown from August 12- 15, 2021 at the PPL Center.
While they say they are delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment noted it is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment says it is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.
Current face covering requirements are expected to be lifted on June 28. Officials say, face coverings will be strongly encouraged for Disney On Ice at the PPL Center, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends face coverings if someone is not fully vaccinated. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found on the website.
Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options, officials say.
Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at PPL Center or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show.
Additional information on tickets and show times can be found online.