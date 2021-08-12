ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Disney fans now have another way to beat the heat in downtown Allentown.
"Disney on Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party" opens Thursday night at the PPL Center.
The show features acrobatics, aerial performances and, of course, figure skating.
You can expect to see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and the rest of the Disney gang.
Plus, there will be themed performances from "Frozen," "Aladdin," "Toy Story" and other Disney classics.
Performer Melodee Clysdale says it's a team effort, both in front of and behind the curtain, to make the magic happen.
"When the lights go out and the crowd starts to cheer, I think everybody gets a little tickle in their stomach with what's going to happen. And it's live entertainment, so you never know what's going to happen out there," Clysdale said.
"Disney on Ice" runs through Sunday.
Masks and face coverings are encouraged, even if you are vaccinated.