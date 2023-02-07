BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton Community College is honoring Tyre Nichols in a special way.

A number of photographs taken by Nichols before his death last month will be on display inside the lobby of the Fowler Family Southside Center on the college's campus in Bethlehem.

The display is being put up by Lehigh Valley Justice Institute and is meant to honor Nichols' life and passion for photography.

Nichols died three days after he was brutally beaten by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Officials with the justice institute say they didn't want Nichols to be "written off as another Black man who ended up in a bad situation with law enforcement."

"We felt it was important for people to understand him as an individual and to see his view of the world, and as I said, the beauty he tried to capture," said Lehigh Valley Justice Institute Executive Director Joe Welsh.

You can check out the display this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.