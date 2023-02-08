BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What to do about school funding in Pennsylvania?

A judge says the current formula is unconstitutional and must change. After a year-and-a-half long trial and a 9-year-long lawsuit, the landmark decision came down on Tuesday.

School districts are certainly looking at this wondering how they will be affected. The judge, in the nearly 800-page ruling, said there are an infinite number of ways to fix the funding gap between rich and poor schools.

"The way Pennsylvania does school funding, now we have a court for the first time declaring the system unconstitutional, that is huge," said Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy.

He adds his district isn't poor but shortchanged $20 million a year. A result of the fair funding formula, which less than 15% of public education funds actually go through.

"If it went through 100% we would get more and other districts wouldn't, but the urban districts we are talking about, the poorer districts would," he said.

The lawsuit brought by six rural school districts, including Panther Valley, says the current system relies too much on property taxes, hurting poorer schools. The lawsuit said the gap between rich and poor is too great and that the funding formula must change.

"I just hope the state and Harrisburg when they look at all this keeps it constant where we are not going to lose any particular money," said Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joe Kovalchik.

He describes his district as not rich and not poor, but still can't afford to lose any state funds whenever a new formula is put in place.

"It won't happen overnight," said Mimi McKenzie.

She is the legal director at the Public Interest Law Center, which represented the plaintiffs. She doesn't think wealthier schools will be hurt by a new system.

"I don't think that education is a zero-sum game and I don't think that is what the court had in mind at all," she added.

"But it will open the door to more conversations about property taxes. That's a complicated issue, too," Roy added.

There is a 30-day window for an appeal. Barring that, the Governor, legislature, and plaintiffs will all work together to pass a new funding formula.