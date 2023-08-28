UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – By a 3-2 vote Monday night, the Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors voted to continue a conditional use hearing for developer Lou Pektor's large commercial development known as River Pointe Logistics.
RPL's proposed development calls for a 12-building industrial park to be constructed on nearly 800 acres of land near the eastern edge of Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. Included in this proposal is the consolidation of Lots No. 4 and 5 from three industrial buildings into a single, 1.5 million-square-foot building at 2785 N. Delaware Dr. (Route 611) — for which the developer must obtain a conditional use approval from the township.
Monday's hearing was a continuation from the Aug. 14 hearing during which many residents expressed strong opposition to the development, citing their concerns about traffic, general life impacts and the fact that the developer could not identify a specific user for the massive building.
Upper Mount Bethel Township resident Frances Visicaro was granted legal "party status" at the Aug. 14 hearing, and she presented several concerns about the developer's proposal on Monday.
The sheer size of the proposed building, fire safety regulations and adverse health impacts were among Visicaro's concerns about the project. She also argued that because the developer had not identified a specific use for the facility, conditional use approval should not be granted.
"Without the specific use identification, the township is unable to determine [compliance] with Section 4.3 of the zoning ordinance, nor determine if the use would jeopardize public safety, health and welfare," Visicaro said.
RPL attorney Marc Kaplan objected to several of Visicaro's statements, arguing that such specifics are not determined until later in the land development process.
Sheryl Mims — the other township resident granted party status two weeks ago — was also given the opportunityto present more evidence after the supervisors unanimously approved a motion allowing her to do so.
In her testimony, Mims spoke about the RPL proposal's effect on property values in the surrounding area. Several properties that sold after the proposed development was announced closed at up to nearly $100,000 less than their "estimated value" on Zillow.com, Mims said.
"Because of my proximity to River Pointe Logistics Center, the value of my home has declined," Mims said. "If I choose to move to find the same atmosphere that I originally found here, I would lose money because I would not be able to buy a similar property with the proceeds from the sale of my property here on Potomac Street."
Cross-examining Mims, Kaplan noted that some of the real estate transactions she cited were from 2021. Mims also could not determine how Zillow's estimated property values were measured, Kaplan said.
Later, several supervisors referenced a July 15 letter from township engineer Justin Coyle, which expressed concerns about the viability of consolidating multiple lots into a single 1.5 million-square-foot building at the proposed site.
Supervisor David Friedman noted the proposed building would be "189% bigger" than the 800,000 square feet permitted by a township text amendment.
"This is not a consolidation hearing," Friedman said. "This is a conditional use hearing."
Supervisor John Bermingham verbally sparred with Kaplan again, with the latter accusing Bermingham and Friedman of using Coyle's concerns as a way to "kick the can down the road."
Bermingham responded that he had an obligation to listen to the township's engineer and was not against development, but wants to see RPL "do things the right way."
After consulting with township solicitor Ron Karasek, Friedman introduced a motion to continue the hearing until Sept. 11 — which was later moved to Sept. 25. He was joined by Bermingham and Supervisor David Due, who also said he wanted time to hear more about "conditions" for the project proposed by Coyle.
Believing they had the necessary information to advance the project, Chairman Martin Pinter and Vice Chairman Robert Teel voted against continuing the hearing.
The hearing will continue at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at the Mount Bethel Fire Co.