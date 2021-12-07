EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District board of directors voted 5-4 Tuesday to elect Jodi Hess as its new president.
The vote was divided, with four members favoring Meg Sayago to serve as president.
The board was then unanimous, though, in its decision to elect Sayago to the position of vice president.
The appointments came during the board's annual reorganization meeting, which was held prior to its regular December meeting.
The board also swore in two new members of the board, Dionne Wellington and Nekisha Robertson.
New Shawnee principal
In other business, the board voted to pass a motion to elect Sean Killen as the principal of Shawnee Elementary School in Forks Township.
Killen will assume the new role on Dec. 13 and be paid an annual salary of $105,953.
Killen started with the district as a teacher over a decade ago. His most recent position was assistant principal at Cheston Elementary School.
Killen replaces Josephine Galloway, who retired in October.
Palmer land requests
Also Tuesday, the board heard a request from David Colver, chairman of the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors, for the district to convey 0.25 acre of district property at the western end of the high school for needed improvements related to a new 312-unit apartment complex on Hartley Avenue.
Colver said the site improvements will require .01 acre for a traffic signal, .02 acre for a sidewalk and 0.22 acre, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is requiring as a permanent right-of-way.
In addition, Colver said the developer is asking to use 0.26 acre for a temporary construction easement.
Colver said he wasn't asking the board to make a decision on Tuesday, but asked members to review the project plans and contact him with any questions.