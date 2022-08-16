WILSON, Pa. - Another apartment building proposal for the old Dixie Cup plant has been turned down.

Property developer Nat Hyman said he was hoping to turn it into a brand new apartment building, with the idea of bringing in new life to the Wilson, Northampton County area.

He said he proposed what he thought was a reasonable deal to the owner, but for now, it's not enough.

"We went back and forth," Hyman said. "I thought we were close to a deal, or we were going to have a deal. And then he said no, that he has several other higher offers."

The CEO of Hyman Properties was hoping to build a 640,000-square-foot apartment complex on the property.

He says he offered owner Joseph Reibman $5.5 million, without contingencies or tax breaks, and offered to pay the unpaid property taxes.

"I, in turn, would then probably...spend $120 million to renovate this property into an apartment building," Hyman said. "And again, look for no government incentives or tax benefits."

It seems like it's back to square one for the former factory, as Reibman previously turned down a New Jersey developer who wanted to put in a logistics operation for distribution and trucking. To do so, though, the developer wanted a LERTA tax abatement from the school district, borough and county.

Hyman is at a loss as to why his offer was declined following the previous proposal.

"While most real estate appreciates, this building is in bad repair and it is falling apart. So I, I don't understand his motives," Hyman said.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says he doesn't have a comment either way in regards to the apartment proposal.

He instead is putting attention on repealing the tax break.

"I am focused now on killing any tax breaks for a last-mile logistics facility or warehouse. Look, we're adding 1,000 new trucks on our roads a day. We don't need one more warehouse and one more truck on the roads in the Lehigh Valley," he said.

Reibman has not returned 69 News' requests for comment.